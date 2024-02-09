‘Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas’ at Canyon Country Library

Santa Clarita Arts presents “Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas,” a solo exhibition by Jermaine Saunders. This exhibition will be on view now through May 22, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Saunders’ exhibition is a profound satirical exploration of mass media, encapsulating the evolving dynamics of landscapes within modern society.

Through digital three dimensional artwork the artist steps beyond the mere depiction of reality, crafting intricate illusions that invite viewers to traverse into the realm of imagination. His artwork challenges conventional landscape interpretations, urging a contemplation of spectacle and manipulation. In this presentation, Saunders employs the carousel, a symbol of perpetual motion and childhood whimsy, as a metaphorical canvas to provoke and redefine the spectator’s engagement with familiar scenes.

“Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas” promises to be a visually arresting experience that juxtaposes playfulness with a piercing critique of the landscapes we navigate, both real and constructed.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly.

Delivery will be arranged after the show ends on May 22.

Jermaine Saunders can be reached at jermaine@jaieart.com, www.jaieart.com or @Jaieart.

For more information about upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

For more information about art installations and events in Santa Clarita visit Santa Clarita Arts.

