Calendar
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Santa Clarita Community College District Board Meeting
Friday, Jun 3, 2022
coc university Center

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Open Session will begin at 5 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center Room 301.

Time has been set aside for the public to address the Board of Trustees on items that are not on the agenda. Those items will not be acted upon by the Board at this meeting.

1. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

2. Written Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will no longer read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three per subject and the total time per subject is 20 minutes.

This will be an in-person meeting with the option to view the meeting virtually. The WEBINAR ID is 999-1258-3575.

COC Board Meeting at COC,

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

To view of the live stream of the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/99912583575

View the meeting agenda here.

Friday, Jun 3, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Friday, Jun 3, 2022
The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years.
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Help Locating Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help identifying two identity theft suspects.
June 19: Val Verde Historical Society Presents Juneteenth Celebration
The Val Verde Historical Society will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19 noon to 7 p.m. in Val Verde Park.
TMU Buys Properties in Placerita Canyon for Campus Housing
The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years.
June 6-July 23: Read Beyond the Beaten Path at Santa Clarita Library
As the summer season begins, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” encouraging residents to combine reading with camping, adventure and skill development.
Providence SoCal Contributes $608M for Food, Shelter, Health Care
Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.
June 14: Super Moon Hike in Central Park
Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.
June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Castaic Middle School Celebrates Eighth Grade Promotion
Castaic Middle School in the Castaic Union School District celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on Wednesday, June 2.
June 7: Bouquet Housing, Cemetery Expansion Up for Planning Commission Vote
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Immersive Play ‘Signals’ Stars CalArts Alum Jason Pollak
The Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple productions with current and former students of California Institute of the Arts, including the world premiere of the immersive and interactive sci-fi play "Signals."
Nominees Announced for Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley presents the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award at a luncheon on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia.
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water’s Gardening Class
Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow.
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
One of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454  new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
