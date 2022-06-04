June 8: Santa Clarita Community College District Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Open Session will begin at 5 p.m. at the College of the Canyons University Center Room 301.

Time has been set aside for the public to address the Board of Trustees on items that are not on the agenda. Those items will not be acted upon by the Board at this meeting.

1. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items NOT on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, may do so in-person at the location noted above. Forms for “requests to speak” will be available for the public to fill out.

2. Written Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide written comments may do so by submitting them to boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

The District will no longer read emailed public comments aloud during the meeting. Emails sent before the meeting will be forwarded to the Trustees for their review and consideration.

Board Policy 2350 limits each speaker to three per subject and the total time per subject is 20 minutes.

This will be an in-person meeting with the option to view the meeting virtually. The WEBINAR ID is 999-1258-3575.

COC Board Meeting at COC,

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

To view of the live stream of the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/99912583575

View the meeting agenda here.

