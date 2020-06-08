June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
Nicknamed “The Wrinkled Rebel,” will make his first-ever network TV appearance doing stand-up comedy. His slot is in the first half of the hour-long program.
Ross, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, didn’t start performing comedy full time until he was almost eligible for Social Security. He took the standup stage so he “could fully experience the misery of getting old,” he says on his website.
He’s also an actor, most recently featured in the play “Jews, Christians and Screwing Stalin.”
Originally from Manhattan, and in the clothing business for decades, Ross also lived in Peoria, St. Louis and Chicago before relocating to the West Coast, where he was married and divorced multiple times.
Ross actually been performing stand-up since the ’60s but didn’t take to the stage full-time, he says, until he was too old to get a decent job in the clothing industry.
Ross has been performing at top comedy venues throughout the west the last several years, including gigs on the Las Vegas Strip.
He recently released his debut comedy album, “Wrinkled Rebel: Going Down Fighting, But First, A Nap.”
“‘The truth is everyone ages but no one tells you what you’re in for when you’re freakin’ old,’ so that’s Marty’s mission,” his website reads.
“Whether it’s sex, drugs, Medicare or dating, this senior has plenty to say about what it’s like to be older in America. When told that the Social Security Administration is running out of money, Ross’ response is, ‘That won’t work for me. How am I supposed to afford my weed?'”
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
After a week of engagement with civic leaders and law enforcement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and demonstrations nationwide, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday his support for new policing and criminal justice reforms.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.