June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.

Nicknamed “The Wrinkled Rebel,” will make his first-ever network TV appearance doing stand-up comedy. His slot is in the first half of the hour-long program.

Ross, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, didn’t start performing comedy full time until he was almost eligible for Social Security. He took the standup stage so he “could fully experience the misery of getting old,” he says on his website.

He’s also an actor, most recently featured in the play “Jews, Christians and Screwing Stalin.”

Originally from Manhattan, and in the clothing business for decades, Ross also lived in Peoria, St. Louis and Chicago before relocating to the West Coast, where he was married and divorced multiple times.

Ross actually been performing stand-up since the ’60s but didn’t take to the stage full-time, he says, until he was too old to get a decent job in the clothing industry.

Ross has been performing at top comedy venues throughout the west the last several years, including gigs on the Las Vegas Strip.

He recently released his debut comedy album, “Wrinkled Rebel: Going Down Fighting, But First, A Nap.”

“‘The truth is everyone ages but no one tells you what you’re in for when you’re freakin’ old,’ so that’s Marty’s mission,” his website reads.

“Whether it’s sex, drugs, Medicare or dating, this senior has plenty to say about what it’s like to be older in America. When told that the Social Security Administration is running out of money, Ross’ response is, ‘That won’t work for me. How am I supposed to afford my weed?'”

For more information, visit the official “America’s Got Talent” website at http://www.nbc.com/agt.