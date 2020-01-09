Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.

The physicians, employees, and leaders from each medical office were honored at Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 for going the extra mile to meet the needs of patients, creating a culture of family and community dedication, and driving Kaiser Permanente’s mission of providing high-quality, affordable health care services to improve the health of our communities.

“We have had a genuine sense of family from the very beginning, and every physician, employee, and leader in our Santa Clarita Medical Offices has always driven for excellence,” said Jonathan Scott, MD, physician-in-charge, Kaiser Permanente Canyon Country Medical Offices. “This distinction brings that dedication to fruition.”

Christian Raigosa, MD, physician-in-charge, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 added, “This kind of success does not happen overnight. We believe in the importance of community involvement, and that’s really what this is about – continuous improvement for our members, patients, and community.”

Kaiser Permanente was founded on the innovation and passion of two pioneers, Dr. Sidney Garfield and Henry J. Kaiser, who revolutionized health care by focusing on the prevention of injury and illness, as opposed to illness care. The Garfield Distinction is named in honor of Dr. Garfield, whose commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and affordability laid the foundation for Permanente Medicine.

Criteria for the Garfield Distinction were developed to reflect Kaiser Permanente’s unique model of integrated care delivery and includes its values and organizational priorities. Drawing from guidelines of national accrediting organizations such as The Joint Commission, the Garfield Distinction represents a culmination of strategies to provide the highest quality care.

