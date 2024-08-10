Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.

With that in mind, I introduced a motion at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to promote affordable concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

Every summer, the Bowl has thousands of $1 seats available for residents to enjoy. Since I introduced the motion earlier this week, most of those seats have already been purchased.

There are still lots of remaining seats that are around $10 and won’t break the bank. In fact, 40% of tickets to L.A. Phil shows are $37 or less.

For concertgoers who do get a $1 seat, take the $7 shuttle and pack their own picnic, they can enjoy a night of world-class entertainment for just $8 total.

Through my motion, I’m directing our Department of Parks and Recreation to work with the L.A. Phil to spread the word to our communities about these affordable offerings.

If you’d like to check out what affordable seats are left this summer, click here.

To ensure residents of all income levels have the opportunity to enjoy arts and culture experiences, I really believe it’s important that everyone knows these low-cost options at the Hollywood Bowl are available to them.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The Fifth supervisorial district includes portions of 20 cities, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

