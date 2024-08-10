Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

|
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for National Night Out on Saturday Aug. 10 at the city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park.
The mountains, foothills and valleys of Los Angeles County were once the site of majestic oak woodlands. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has created a handy pamphlet for residents living among oaks, especially those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.
Southern California's largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.
California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.
Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley's resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration.
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
