1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
| Friday, Aug 9, 2024

Kathryn BargerAccessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.

With that in mind, I introduced a motion at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting to promote affordable concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

Every summer, the Bowl has thousands of $1 seats available for residents to enjoy. Since I introduced the motion earlier this week, most of those seats have already been purchased.

There are still lots of remaining seats that are around $10 and won’t break the bank. In fact, 40% of tickets to L.A. Phil shows are $37 or less.

For concertgoers who do get a $1 seat, take the $7 shuttle and pack their own picnic, they can enjoy a night of world-class entertainment for just $8 total.

Through my motion, I’m directing our Department of Parks and Recreation to work with the L.A. Phil to spread the word to our communities about these affordable offerings.

If you’d like to check out what affordable seats are left this summer, click here.

To ensure residents of all income levels have the opportunity to enjoy arts and culture experiences, I really believe it’s important that everyone knows these low-cost options at the Hollywood Bowl are available to them.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The Fifth supervisorial district includes portions of 20 cities, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library

Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters

Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
READ MORE...

Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin

Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
READ MORE...
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents' disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
