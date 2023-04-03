header image

1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Art is for Everyone
| Monday, Apr 3, 2023

Kathryn BargerDear Friends,

Art makes life brighter, both for artists and for audiences. At our next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 4, I’m proud to coauthor a motion that declares April as Arts Month in Los Angeles County. To start the celebration, and to honor Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, I hosted a reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a nonprofit organization based in the San Fernando Valley that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and connect with career opportunities in the arts and culture field. Over the last three years, I’ve proudly displayed the work of 15 artists in the hallway and lobby of my downtown office at the Hall of Administration for staff and visitors to enjoy. It’s truly brought so much beauty, joy, color, and personality to our workplace! The artists beamed with pride as they took turns presenting their respective paintings at our celebration.

For decades, Tierra del Sol has provided resources and encouragement for clients to pursue their passion and express themselves. Their art gallery shines a light on their incredible talent and the proceeds go to the artists and to expand Tierra del Sol’s resources, studio space, and career programs. Visit tierradelsolgallery.org to enjoy or buy artwork from the organization. If you want to access arts resources, visit lacountyarts.org to connect with the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture for grants, internships, events, and advocacy opportunities during Arts Month and all year long. I hope our festivities this week offer you a beautiful reminder that the arts are for everyone!

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District

Supervisor Kathryn Barger serves the residents of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District, the county’s largest, spanning 2,785 square miles, which includes 20 cities and 83 unincorporated communities in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel, San Fernando, Crescenta and Antelope valleys.

