Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.
Get out of the sun and into the ice rink for the United States Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final hosted by The Figure Skating Club of Southern California at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood.
The rate of teen overdose deaths in our country continues to rise. According to UCLA research, the rate doubled in 2020 and rose another 20% in the first half of 2021. With this frightening trend, the city continues to offer programs for teens and parents to help prevent drug abuse.
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region will close its shelter at West Ranch High School, 26255 West Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381, effective immediately.
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station are requesting the public's help in identifying an identity theft suspect.
The Route Fire in Castaic had burned through 5,208 acres and was 27% contained as of Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Prince Chingancheke scored his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, but it was only enough to bring The Master's University men's soccer team to a 1-1 draw with the visiting Whittier Poets on a sweltering day in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center installed its 2022-2023 board of directors on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The installation was conducted by Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste.
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
College of the Canyons scored four goals in the opening half to eventually secure a decisive 5-0 victory over Moorpark College in the Cougars' 2022 home opener on Tuesday.
The Golden State Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country seasons will begin in early September. The Master's University men's and women's teams will look to defend their titles from 2021.
California Institute of the Arts alum, Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston (Film/Video 1986), celebrated as a “cornerstone of Pixar’s visual style” by Cartoon Brew, died Monday, Aug. 29.
Happy September. Our August events were epic.
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 81 new cases and no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 17 new deaths and 2,566 new cases countywide.
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
