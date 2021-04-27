L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines

Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC new recommendations support the continued need for everyone, including those fully vaccinated, to wear masks while in crowds where 6-feet of distance from other persons is not possible, while at large events and gatherings, and in indoor settings where unvaccinated people may be present. Because COVID-19 can still easily spread, unvaccinated people, who remain at highest risk of becoming infected, need to continue wearing masks in all settings where they are around people not in their household.
While these changes are appropriate and science-based, they can create unintended risk if individuals not yet fully vaccinated discontinue wearing their masks in situations where they may become infected. More than 50% of the people living in Los Angeles County are not yet fully vaccinated and intermingling with others who are not vaccinated and unmasked increases the possibility of virus transmission. Given the continued threat of variants, masking and distancing are essential protections for those not yet vaccinated. The only safe way for us to enjoy more activities without masking and distancing, is for everyone eligible to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can. This week, people 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles can just show up at a County-run site during operating hours to get vaccinated.
The County will modify the Health Officer Order to reflect these changes and provide guidance on additional activities and settings this week.
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
