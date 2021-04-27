header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
| Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021

LA County Mask GuidelinesLos Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC new recommendations support the continued need for everyone, including those fully vaccinated, to wear masks while in crowds where 6-feet of distance from other persons is not possible, while at large events and gatherings, and in indoor settings where unvaccinated people may be present. Because COVID-19 can still easily spread, unvaccinated people, who remain at highest risk of becoming infected, need to continue wearing masks in all settings where they are around people not in their household.

While these changes are appropriate and science-based, they can create unintended risk if individuals not yet fully vaccinated discontinue wearing their masks in situations where they may become infected. More than 50% of the people living in Los Angeles County are not yet fully vaccinated and intermingling with others who are not vaccinated and unmasked increases the possibility of virus transmission. Given the continued threat of variants, masking and distancing are essential protections for those not yet vaccinated. The only safe way for us to enjoy more activities without masking and distancing, is for everyone eligible to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can. This week, people 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles can just show up at a County-run site during operating hours to get vaccinated.

The County will modify the Health Officer Order to reflect these changes and provide guidance on additional activities and settings this week.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
SACRAMENTO – The DMV continues to offer REAL IDs to Californians as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extends the enforcement date from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
