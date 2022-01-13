header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
The embattled sheriff has ignored three subpoenas from the Civilian Oversight Commission.
| Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Villanueva Press Conference
Screenshot of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva during a press conference.

 

By Hillel Aron

(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.

The commission ordered Sheriff Villanueva to testify on two different topics: a unit within the sheriff’s department set up, according to the Los Angeles Times, to investigate critics of the department; and the department’s policy regarding gangs, or “deputy cliques,” amongst sheriff’s deputies.

“Villanueva disobeyed all three subpoenas by refusing to appear before the [oversight commission] and by declining to testify under oath,” reads the court filing. “Indeed, Sheriff Villanueva has flatly declared he will ‘not agree to be placed under oath’ under any circumstance.”

When Villanueva was subpoenaed in September, he wrote the commission to say, “my schedule is extremely busy and my calendar is usually filled months, if not years, in advance.”

The following month, in response to being handed another subpoena, he explained in a press release: “Although they have subpoena power, it is an abuse of power to simply use it to demand I show up and then testify under oath… They are there to offer advice, not interrogate. I have freely answered questions in the past, so why now do they want to interrogate me under oath in an adversarial setting?”

The Civilian Oversight Commission is a 9-member advisory panel, appointed by the Board of Supervisors and set up in 2016. After Sheriff Villanueva stonewalled the commission in its efforts to investigate deputy gangs, the Board of Supervisors voted to give the commission subpoena power, a power later reaffirmed by a voter referendum and a new state law.

Still, Villanueva refused to cooperate with the Oversight Commission. When the commission subpoenaed him to testify about the effects of COVID-19 in the jails in May 2020, Villanueva was a no-show. The county asked the judge to order the sheriff to show cause why he shouldn’t be held in contempt. After Judge Holly Fujie granted that request, Villanueva did appear before the commission — but only “voluntarily,” and not under oath.

Villanueva also refused to answer a February 2021 subpoena issued by the office of the inspector general. Villanueva filed a petition to quash the subpoena, calling it “too broad” and “harassing,” but Judge James Chalfant dismissed it. The request to hold Villanueva in contempt in that matter is still pending.

Villanueva, who faces a tough reelection fight this year, has cut a defiant figure lately. He is a frequent guest on Fox News, where he can be seen speaking out against the county’s vaccine mandate, the city’s homelessness policy, even Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also makes regular appearances on Facebook Live, a forum he uses to give long, rambling monologues denouncing the Civilian Oversight Commission, the Board of Supervisor, District Attorney George Gascon, the L.A. Metro board and the Los Angeles Times.

“Yellow journalism is alive and well in Los Angeles,” Villanueva said on Facebook Live last week, after a Times editorial listed him, in a pre-Christmas piece, as “naughty,” alongside Tucker Carlson, Joe Manchin and billionaires.

He criticized the Oversight Commission for having no Latino members, adding: “When they’re using their position to be political attack dogs for the Board of Supervisors, they have zero value for the community.” And he railed against every other elected official in the region: “Every single seat at the county and city level is dominated by woke individuals. There is no other point of view, no other single perspective allowed.”

A representative from the Sheriff’s Department could not be reached for comment.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: 'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid', scheduled for Monday, March 7.
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 34,827 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 53,715 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is accepting applications for the "Deputy Explorer Program" until January 30.
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has launched a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ Bill to Extend Film, TV Tax Credit Gets Green Light
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 485--SB 485--extending the Film and Television Tax Credit until 2030, was approved by the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.
‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ Bill to Extend Film, TV Tax Credit Gets Green Light
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Jim Mangassarian, a broker with Reality Executives Real Estate, represented the seller in the recent sale of an iconic building in the heart of Valencia.
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 197 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: