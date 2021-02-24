header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
| Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
eviction moratorium

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021, where not preempted by state bills AB3088 and SB91 which provide eviction protections to residential tenants unable to pay rent due to financial distress related to COVID-19.

The action extends county protections that go beyond the state legislation, including commercial evictions; no-fault evictions; prohibiting evictions for unauthorized occupants, pets, nuisances; or for tenants who reasonably deny entry to their landlords during the public health crisis.

Without this extension and related state legislation, hundreds of thousands of County households could face eviction because of the inability to pay rent caused by lost or reduced income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am heartened by recent reductions in cases and deaths caused by COVID19 and hopeful that the end of the pandemic may be coming into view, but we are not out of the woods yet and neither are renters,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, author of the motion. “No one should be threatened with eviction or made homeless by this pandemic, so, once again, we are acting to make sure that no one loses their home as a result of this prolonged public health crisis.”

The Supervisors’ action today also adopted a structure for violations that included up to $5000 per violation, per day, for violations of the tenant harassment and retaliation protections; and $10,000 per day if harassment is directed at a senior or disabled tenant. The motion also authorizes the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to waive payment of the Annual Rent Registration Fee paid annually by landlords and mobile home park owners.

“We are beginning to turn a new chapter with vaccines now being distributed to protect against COVID-19,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “However, we must be cognizant that there are still households and businesses struggling to weather this pandemic. Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium has served as a safety net for our most vulnerable residents, and the passage of today’s motion will continue to protect rent-burdened households from falling into homelessness, as well as provide a lifeline to local small businesses who have been hardest hit by the economic fallout.”

Read the full motion here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.
FULL STORY...
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
In the wake of the Canadian Transport Ministry’s Interim Order extending the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels, Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises has found it necessary to cancel three voyages:
Princess Cancels 3 Cruises as Canadian Ports Remain Closed
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.
L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium through June 30
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion to explore ways to protect and support the rights of crime victims was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Supes Unanimously OK Barger Motion to Protect, Support Crime Victims
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
Programs at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area and pool are set to return after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to restore the budget for the county's Department of Parks and Recreation.
Castaic Lake, Pool Programs to Return as Supes Restore Parks & Rec Funding
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
The city of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for the operation of the city-owned ice rink, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia.
L.A. Kings, ASEC to Operate former Ice Station Valencia Rink
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
The California Air Resources Board or CARB is not doing enough to measure and analyze whether its transportation programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are effective, the state auditor said in a report issued Tuesday.
California Auditor Demands CARB Prove Climate Programs Are Working
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
California Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday signed into law a comprehensive six-bill relief package of immediate actions to speed needed relief to individuals, families, and businesses suffering the most significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Signs 6-Bill COVID-19 Relief Package to Aid Hard-Hit Californians
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 157 new deaths and 2,091 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 25,793 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs (YWPA) Awards to outstanding young women.
Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall has plans to reopen in April, following the announcement it would be closing its doors after 47 years in business last year.
Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
ARTree Community Arts Center is returning to some in-person instruction, beginning Monday, March 22.
ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District represents the Santa Clarita Valley, will introduce a motion Tuesday asking the Board of Supervisors to send a five-signature letter in support of Assembly Bill 420, a bipartisan bill by Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva and Suzette Martinez Valladares.
Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Love is in the air and so is the smell of delicious food for this romance-themed episode of The MAIN’s virtual series, “Food Sessions,” as it returns with another mouthwatering episode this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7:00 p.m.
‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Castaic Union School District (CUSD) was excited to welcome their Transitional Kindergarten-2nd grade students back to in-person instruction on Monday at Castaic Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, and Northlake Hills Elementary schools.
Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Students in grades seven through 12 can’t yet return to school in Los Angeles County, but William S. Hart Union High School District board members want county and state officials to prioritize the vaccination of educators to prepare for reopening.
Hart District Urges State, County Officials to Prioritize Vaccinations for Educators
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Three toddlers were sent to the hospital after a car drove into a school building in Saugus Monday afternoon.
Multiple Children Airlifted to Hospital after Car Crashes into Saugus School Building
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 21 new deaths and 943 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths, bringing the hospital's total up to 140 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; New L.A. County Cases Decline
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Helping our students stay on track to complete their goals remains our top priority. To that end, we are offering a wide variety of classes this spring designed to do just that.
Zoom Over to COC This Spring | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
At Tuesday’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Kathryn Barger will introduce a motion, coauthored by Chair Hilda L. Solis, that looks to identify commercial property across the county that could be repurposed for critically needed temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness as well as for longterm affordable housing.
Barger, Solis Push to Repurpose Commercial Property for Homeless Housing
%d bloggers like this: