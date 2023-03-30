L.A. County Health Services Closing PCR Testing Centers

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31. The decision to close the COVID-19 PCR testing centers comes as the County transitions from a state of emergency to the next phase of the pandemic, which will focus on balancing prevention and adapting to living with COVID-19 as we have done with other viruses, such as the flu.

The Department of Health Services remains committed to ensuring that our most disadvantaged and under-resourced residents continue to have free resources available to them. In partnership with the L.A. County Department of Public Health, L.A. County residents will continue to have access to antigen testing kits that are widely available for pick up from county libraries, community-based organizations and other participating locations. COVID-19 testing services will also be available for those who lack insurance at all Department of Health Services operated hospitals and clinics.

For a listing of the L.A. County COVID-19 testing services that will remain available visit:

English: ph.lacounty.gov/covidtests/how

Spanish: ph.lacounty.gov/covidpruebas/como

“The COVID-19 testing centers were established to provide residents with free and easy access to COVID-19 PCR tests, at the early stages of the pandemic when testing supplies were extremely limited,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director for Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. “(Today), COVID tests are widely available. Rapid antigen tests are available at most pharmacies, through primary care providers and urgent care locations, and in a variety of other community locations. Health care providers also have the ability to perform PCR tests for patients when needed. Over the last nine months, the Department of Health Services experienced a 94% decrease in demand for in-person testing, which is a testament to the widespread availability of testing in the established health care system as well as to the diligence of L,A. County residents who put in the work to help us slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated, staying home, wearing a mask and much more. While the worst of the pandemic is behind us, we do ask that you continue to take simple and effective preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Throughout the pandemic, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services:

– Operated 116 testing sites throughout L.A. County.

– Provided more than 9.4 million tests to the community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...