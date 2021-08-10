Attend a free virtual information session to learn more about the Contract Class Program on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Photo Courtesy of L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation

L.A. County Parks Announces Independent Instructor Recruitment for Winter Season

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 9, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is recruiting independent instructors who can provide recreation and enrichment classes for this year’s winter season slated to begin Dec. 6, 2021.

The department is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.

Recreation and enrichment classes promote personal well-being among the communities and improve the lives of L.A. County residents.

Classes can be taught virtually or in person at a local park. The department is looking for a variety of classes for all ages, like:

– Fine arts

– Fitness and sports

– Dance and music

– Crafts and hobbies

– Girls’ sports

– Classes at our Natural Areas

– Mental wellness

– Self improvement

– STEAM classes

– Virtual classes

As an independent instructor, you set the fees, dates, and times of your class – teaching on a weekly basis or as a 1 or 2-day workshop. You’ll have access to teaching at one of the department’s recreation facilities at locations throughout Los Angeles County. The Parks and Rec department will also help with marketing and promoting your class or workshop.

Click here to get more information and apply online starting Aug. 16. Deadline for applications is Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Attend a free virtual information session to learn more about the Contract Class Program. The department is hosting an information session on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at ContractClasses@parks.lacounty.gov.

