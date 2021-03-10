L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management urges all residents in the Los Angeles County area to keep safe during Wednesday’’s storm and offers helpful tips about how to do so.

“Rainfall has finally arrived once again in L.A. County, and residents should practice rain safety tips during morning commutes and be prepared for power outages if they should occur, especially since many individuals are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “Weather-activated shelters are also available to help keep persons experiencing homelessness out of the rain for several days, until the current storm passes.”

Six weather activated shelters operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) will be open from March 9 through March 12, 2021. More information about their hours of operation, locations and transportation support is available at lahsa.org/winter-shelter.

The following are some helpful safety tips that our County residents can follow:

Plan Ahead: Driving Safety Tips: Give yourself additional driving time if you are commuting or visiting essential businesses, and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and other ones on the road. Always keep headlights on while driving in the rain. Avoid large puddles of water on highways or reduce speeds if they are unavoidable.

Keep Supplies: Keep your mobile phone (and other devices) fully charged with the ringer on so you can receive and hear emergency alerts if issued. If you are at home, have working flashlights for all family members ready and within reach. Have a battery-operated radio handy so that you can access news and safety information if your power goes out. Park your vehicle in the driveway in order to avoid being stuck behind an electricity-operated garage door.

Stay Informed: Watch local newscasts and find storm-related news on social media using the hashtag #LARain. Sign up for emergency notification systems available in your community. Identify which system is used by your local law enforcement agency for your neighborhood.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov for more helpful storm tips, like free sandbag distribution locations, and to sign up for automatic emergency alerts. Follow @ReadyLACounty or dial 2-1-1 to request resources and emergency preparedness information in multiple languages. To report storm-related damage or flooding, call L.A. County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center at 800-675-HELP (4357).

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...