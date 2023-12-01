L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.” Public Health also encourages individuals to learn more about HIV, know their HIV status, and, if necessary, access free life-saving HIV medications and services.

The global event raises awareness about HIV/AIDS, honors and supports impacted communities, and celebrates progress against HIV/AIDS.

In honor of the Day, various Public Health partners with iconic landmarks across the county will light up red on World AIDS Day, including: Dignity Health Sports Park, JW Marriott Los Angeles LA LIVE, Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power – John Ferraro Building, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LAX Gateway Pylons, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Paramount Pictures’ Studio Water Tower, Petersen Automotive Museum, The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles, The Rose Bowl Stadium, the Sixth Street Viaduct, and Los Angeles Union Station. And, for the first time, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust have signed on with their support.

These landmarks join Public Health to honor those impacted by HIV/AIDS, renew their commitment to end the epidemic, and light the way to a brighter future. The illumination of landmarks and partnerships is a powerful demonstration of unity and a visual reminder of the county’s collective goal to combat this disease. Los Angeles County extends an open invitation to all to join in commemorating, supporting, and committing to a world without HIV/AIDS.

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, is a solemn occasion to pay tribute to more than 39 million people around the world living with HIV. In Los Angeles County alone, nearly 28,000 residents have lost their lives to HIV. Currently, approximately 59,300 people living with HIV reside in Los Angeles County and an estimated 1,400 new HIV infections are reported each year. A disproportionate number of cases is seen among gay men, African Americans, Latinos, and transgender individuals. Various factors drive these disproportionalities and require ongoing partnership and shared commitment to combat the disease.

“World AIDS Day is not just about remembering; it is also about multisector partners committing or reaffirming their commitment to fight against HIV and create a future where every person affected by HIV receives the support they need,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”

“For this year’s commemoration, Public Health is launching an exciting new initiative that facilitates ready access to services. We are debuting an enhanced www.GetProtectedLA.com website that includes “I’m + LA: Where People with HIV Find Support [ImPositiveLA.com],” said Mario J. Pérez, Director of Public Health’s Division of HIV and STD Programs. “This platform has been revamped to provide individuals with easy access to vital HIV services, ensuring they can quickly and efficiently access the support they need.” The website’s expanded features will offer comprehensive information on prevention, testing, and treatment services.

Public Health collaborates with diverse community partners to implement community-driven outreach and education, community-based HIV/STD testing, linkage to care, intensive street-based case management, and clinic-based services.

Recently, Public Health has implemented numerous innovative Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Initiatives (www.lacounty.hiv), expanded HIV testing accessibility through community-based partners and the www.takemehome.com testing initiative, ongoing efforts to prevent homelessness among persons living with HIV, enhanced outreach to the transgender community via our TransInLA Instagram and Facebook pages, and offered support for HIV-positive individuals to access life-saving medication.

To discover more about HIV and STDs and locate testing, services, and resources, see: www.getprotectedla.com , www.ImPositiveLA.com, and http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/dhsp

