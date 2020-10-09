header image

L.A. County, Santa Clarita Prep Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses
| Friday, Oct 9, 2020
relief grant

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city’s 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday’s launch of Los Angeles County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.

According to a synopsis by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, the county Board of Supervisors aims to provide aid to businesses allowed to reopen by the state, but ordered to remain closed by the L.A. County Health Officer Order as of September 4, 2020.

﻿The Supervisors created the county relief grant program with federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Target industries include:

* Breweries with no kitchen

* Wineries with no kitchen

* Miniature golf parks

* Batting cage facilities

* Kart racing centers

* Tanning salons

Eligible applicants will receive $30,000 to use for working capital such as:

* Employee payroll

* Working capital to continue operations

* Payment of outstanding business expenses

* Adaptive business practices needed to remain open.

Applications for this program will only be accepted for a one-week period, from noon Friday, October 9 through noon Friday, October 16.

Applications will be ranked via a lottery and applicants will be selected in the order ranked per the lottery process.

Program details are available here.

Businesses considering applying for the grant should note that the funds being used for these grants are extremely time-sensitive. It is imperative that applicants submit all documentation required, apply by the deadline, and respond to all LACDA communications in a timely manner.

Proposed Santa Clarita Plan

According to the SCV Chamber, Santa Clarita’s proposed plan would utilize CARES Act funding to reimburse up to $500,000 total to local small businesses within the city of Santa Clarita.

The following is a summary:

Small businesses (fewer than 100 employees) within the city will be eligible to be reimbursed up to $5,000.
To obtain reimbursement, expenses must be related to business interruption due to COVID-19.

This may include:
﻿
* Personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, face shields, disposable gowns, and shoe covers

* Cleaning and sanitizing products

* Equipment related to remote working and distance learning

* Health screening services, such as temperature assessment and symptom screening

* Physical space modification to allow for social distancing indoors and to expand activities outdoors to continue business operations safely, according to current health order guidelines

* Adaptive business services, which allow a business to remain open while health order restrictions are in place. These include disinfecting services to provide increased sanitation and alternative disinfection procedures, such as ultrasonic waves, high-intensity UV radiation, and LED blue light methods.

Expenses must have been incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020, with receipts provided to the city prior to reimbursement.

The city will accept applications for these grants from October 14 to October 28. A lottery system will be used to select grant recipients from the eligible businesses that have applied.

Following the selection of grant recipients, funding distribution to eligible businesses will be completed by December 30, 2020.
