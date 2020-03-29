[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 29
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
| Sunday, Mar 29, 2020

Map shows COVID-19 test orders placed through UCLA Health only.

 

march 25 la county coronavisrus covid-19The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours. Of those, 4 (total) are in Castaic, which is the only local community reported separately by the county.

Five of the six deaths reported Saturday occurred in people over the age of 60, and one death was reported for an individual between 50 and 60 years old. Two of these individuals, including the person between 50-60 years old, did not have any reported underlying health conditions. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 676 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 2136 cases across all areas of LA County, including 37 deaths. Upon further investigation, one case reported earlier was not an L.A. County resident. As of today, 453 people positive for COVID-19 (21 percent of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential business remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services. Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of individuals who have died. I ask that everyone please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, make every effort to self- isolate from others for at least 7 days and 3 more days after being symptom free. Everyone should make plans for how you will manage in case you need to self- isolate or self-quarantine. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay 6 feet apart when out, we will save lives. ”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,www.publichealth.lacounty.gov .

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner

Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
FULL STORY...

Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum

Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths

L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV

L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
FULL STORY...

Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals

Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
%d bloggers like this: