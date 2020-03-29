L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide

Map shows COVID-19 test orders placed through UCLA Health only.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126, including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours. Of those, 4 (total) are in Castaic, which is the only local community reported separately by the county.

Five of the six deaths reported Saturday occurred in people over the age of 60, and one death was reported for an individual between 50 and 60 years old. Two of these individuals, including the person between 50-60 years old, did not have any reported underlying health conditions. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 676 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 2136 cases across all areas of LA County, including 37 deaths. Upon further investigation, one case reported earlier was not an L.A. County resident. As of today, 453 people positive for COVID-19 (21 percent of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential business remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services. Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of individuals who have died. I ask that everyone please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with mild illness, make every effort to self- isolate from others for at least 7 days and 3 more days after being symptom free. Everyone should make plans for how you will manage in case you need to self- isolate or self-quarantine. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. If we all commit ourselves to stay home, stay away from others when sick, and stay 6 feet apart when out, we will save lives. ”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,www.publichealth.lacounty.gov .