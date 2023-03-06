Slaters

Slater’s 50/50 Hosting Three-Day American Cancer Society Fundraiser

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 6, 2023

By Press Release

Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society! For three days, March 15, 16 and 17, Slater’s 50/50 is supporting Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society with a fundraiser sure to be welcoming and delicious.

Slater’s 50/50, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard, has award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, salads, pastas, sandwiches, wings, milkshakes, an espresso bar and the only self-service beer taps in the valley. Something for everyone! When you dine inside or on the heated patio from 11am to 8pm during the three days of this fundraiser, mention that you are there to support the American Cancer Society (show a picture of the flyer, if possible), and Slater’s 50/50 will donate 15% of your total, including food, beverages and alcohol.

“Cirque De Cure” is the theme for this year’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life, celebrating the 25th annual Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley and taking place on May 6 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus.

For more information about this free, family fun event, go to www.SCVRelay.org.

When you dine at Slater’s for this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding vital cancer research since 1946. ACS offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345 .

