header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
| Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Kathryn Barger

Dear Friends,

As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars. This funding belongs to our communities and deserves to be reinvested into our neighborhoods for residents’ benefit.

At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, our Chief Executive Officer presented the Supervisors with a $38.5 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The recommended budget gets a number of things right. The $12 million to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety. Additionally, the $15.3 million allocation to the Sheriff’s Department and our County’s Department of Health Services to meet our constitutional obligation to provide mental health services in our jails is a necessity. I was pleased to see both of these included in the budget.

We must harness our County’s spending power to provide essential services and address issues that impact residents each day. The pandemic showed us that we must be prepared at any given moment to meet urgent needs, protect lives, and support public safety.

The budget process is still ongoing and the document will be under careful review and revision in the months to come. We will have budget deliberations in June and formally adopt the budget in October. I encourage you to get involved in the process by tuning into our Board of Supervisors meetings, which you can see at bos.lacounty.gov. Head to ceo.lacounty.gov/budget to check out details about the budget proposal and to watch a short video that explains how the process works.

Thank you for your engagement. These are your dollars and they should work for you.

Best wishes,

Kathryn Barger

Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. She has an office in the Santa Clarita Valley at 27441 Tourney Road Suite 120, Valencia, CA 91355. (661) 287-3657.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains

Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Animals are a beloved and popular topic for film and television because they provide heartwarming stories and highlight the intrinsic reward of the human-animal bond.
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
READ MORE...

Barger, Collaborators Applaud State Effort to Fund New Homekey Projects

Barger, Collaborators Applaud State Effort to Fund New Homekey Projects
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction following Governor Newsom’s announcement that the County of Los Angeles will receive $12.9 million for two new Homekey projects in the community of Lancaster.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field

Marcia Mayeda: Wild Tails from the Field
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
The Following is from Animal Control director Marcia Mayeda
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
COC’s New Welding Program Receives National Science Foundation Grant
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
You can play at the park and see a play!
Shakespeare in the Park Coming to Castaic Sports Complex
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce the recipients of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.
CUSD Announces Jene Fielder Scholarship Recipients
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29.
Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
The fifth annual Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch will be held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
April 30-May 1: Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.
Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2
CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody
California Institute of the Arts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004) has been named a nominee by The Peabody Award Board of Jurors for the 82nd annual Peabody Awards.
CalArts Alumna Elizabeth Ito’s ‘City of Ghosts’ Nominated for Peabody
Wilk’s Homelessness Accountability Bill Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO - Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness has earned bipartisan support and recently passed 4-0 out of the Senate Committee on Human Services.
Wilk’s Homelessness Accountability Bill Clears Another Hurdle
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
April 30: Impulse Hosting Rottenfest Music Festival
New Farmer’s Market Coming to Canyon Country
Fresh, farm-direct produce and food is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center every Wednesday evening, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., beginning April 27.
New Farmer’s Market Coming to Canyon Country
Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16
he city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge!
Annual Bike to Work Challenge Set to Begin May 16
April 26: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
April 26: City Council Regular Meeting
April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
April 22: COC Theatre Department’s ‘Into the Woods’ Opening Night
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains
Animals are a beloved and popular topic for film and television because they provide heartwarming stories and highlight the intrinsic reward of the human-animal bond.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Control Officers Are Not Hollywood Villains
SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Median SCV Condo Price Sets Record High
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
Median SCV Condo Price Sets Record High
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 73,000 Cases; Deaths Total 468
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 12 new deaths, 2,056 new positive cases countywide, with 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 73,000 Cases; Deaths Total 468
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: