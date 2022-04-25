Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
|
College of the Canyons has received a $646,354 grant from the National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education to fund a Welding Education Smart Technology program.
|
As your County Supervisor, one of the responsibilities I take most seriously is being a careful steward of taxpayer dollars.
|
You can play at the park and see a play!
|
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce the recipients of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.
|
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
|
The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29.
|
The fifth annual Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch will be held Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.
|
College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.
|
California Institute of the Arts alum Elizabeth Ito (Film/Video BFA 2004) has been named a nominee by The Peabody Award Board of Jurors for the 82nd annual Peabody Awards.
|
SACRAMENTO - Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness has earned bipartisan support and recently passed 4-0 out of the Senate Committee on Human Services.
|
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
|
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
|
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
|
Impulse Music Co. is hosting the Rottenfest Music Festival Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
|
Fresh, farm-direct produce and food is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center every Wednesday evening, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., beginning April 27.
|
he city of Santa Clarita invites local businesses and their employees to participate in the annual Bike to Work Challenge!
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.
|
From April 22 to May 1, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center main stage will be transformed for the College of the Canyons theatre department’s rendition of the beloved Broadway musical “Into the Woods.”
|
Animals are a beloved and popular topic for film and television because they provide heartwarming stories and highlight the intrinsic reward of the human-animal bond.
|
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
|
The median price of condominiums sold during March in Santa Clarita set a record high at $605,000 as realtors helped close escrow on 206 single-family homes and 85 condominiums during March, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported on Thursday.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 12 new deaths, 2,056 new positive cases countywide, with 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.