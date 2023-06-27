Saugus High Band Holding Clothes for Cash Fundraiser

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023

By Press Release

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite our community to help those in need! The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.

You may drop off your donations at 21900 Centurion Way in Saugus, at the southwest corner of the Saugus High parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups.

Please note that while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very successful fundraiser for the Centurions program. You will be provided with a donation letter for your tax purposes; please make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items.

Please direct any questions to your Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Andrew Sherman, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

Can’t attend our fundraising event? Make a tax-deductible donation to the Marching Centurions at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard PO Box 801211 Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211

Follow the Marching Centurions on social media! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marchingcenturions/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marchingcenturions YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@marchingcenturions

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...