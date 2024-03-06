Supes Approve Tax Relief for Communities Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Odors

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that is the first step toward bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak, and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The County’s Treasurer Tax-Collector must now report back in 13 days on the options available through existing tax codes to cancel property tax penalties for late property tax payments.

“I empathize with property owners impacted by this incident, and my office is committed to exploring the options available to cancel penalties for late property tax payments,” stated Keith Knox, Treasurer and Tax Collector.

Supervisor Barger’s motion also asks the Los Angeles County Assessor to explore options for a temporary reduction of property tax assessment, thereby lessening homeowners’ property tax burden.

“I look forward to working with Supervisor Barger and the Treasurer and Tax Collector to ensure all possible property tax programs are made available to property owners,” said Jeff Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor.

Barger reacted to the motion being passed unanimously.

“I appreciate the support of my fellow Supervisors on this matter,” Barger said. “For months, the communities surrounding Chiquita Canyon Landfill have had to put up with awful odors that disrupt their comfort and health at home. The tax season is here, so I want to explore every option to bring my constituents relief.”

