April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“I believe it’s important to reflect and learn from the past,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Remembering the Armenian Genocide gives our diverse communities an opportunity to collectively acknowledge and mourn the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives. The district I represent is home to the largest concentration of Armenians and Armenian-Americans in the county, so declaring this day of remembrance is also about honoring them. They are resilient people–determined, focused, and dedicated to persevering.”

“As we solemnly remember the many lives that were lost, we also honor the resiliency of the Armenian people who rebuilt their lives from nothing–including those here in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The First District is home to the communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and Montebello which is home to the Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral which is over 100 years old. I am proud to represent these vibrant and resilient communities. Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.”

A video message from Supervisor Barger about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is available by clicking here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...