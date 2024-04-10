header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
| Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
Water drop
Pictured, from left to right, during today's Board of Supervisors meeting: Father Manoug Markarian, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Orthodox Church) and Supervisor Barger.


The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“I believe it’s important to reflect and learn from the past,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Remembering the Armenian Genocide gives our diverse communities an opportunity to collectively acknowledge and mourn the loss of over 1.5 million innocent lives. The district I represent  is home to the largest concentration of Armenians and Armenian-Americans in the county, so declaring this day of remembrance is also about honoring them. They are resilient people–determined, focused, and dedicated to persevering.”

“As we solemnly remember the many lives that were lost, we also honor the resiliency of the Armenian people who rebuilt their lives from nothing–including those here in Los Angeles County,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The First District is home to the communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and Montebello which is home to the Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral which is over 100 years old. I am proud to represent these vibrant and resilient communities. Let us recommit ourselves to making certain that we never forget the Armenian Genocide, and that we always speak out against hatred and atrocities anywhere they occur.”

A video message from Supervisor Barger about Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day is available by clicking here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce

County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
FULL STORY...

April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 
FULL STORY...

Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks

Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.
FULL STORY...

DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week

DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely

Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
April 11: Spring into Savings with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, April 11 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
April 11: Spring into Savings with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year
April 16: SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum to host ITT Aerospace Tour
The SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum is partnering with ITT Aerospace to hold a networking breakfast and site tour of their Valencia facility.
April 16: SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum to host ITT Aerospace Tour
SCVEDC Releases Economic Snapshot for Q4 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released their Q4 2023 Economic Snapshot. 
SCVEDC Releases Economic Snapshot for Q4 2023
April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.
April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 
April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations
Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft
In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.
Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft
Call for Artists, ‘Exploring Domestic Spaces’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Exploring Domestic Spaces” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center.
Call for Artists, ‘Exploring Domestic Spaces’ Exhibit
April 26-28: ‘Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany’
"Eleanor's Story: An American Girl in Hitler's Germany," presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.
April 26-28: ‘Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany’
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center in Aqua Dulce. Get outdoors and explore the park on beginner friendly early evening 60-minute hikes that highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories with park staff and volunteers.
Take a Sunset Stroll at Vasquez Rocks
June 6: SCV Chamber to Host 15th Annual State of the County
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th Annual State of the County luncheon will be held June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 6: SCV Chamber to Host 15th Annual State of the County
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
April 10: Hart District Board to Review Superintendent Search Firm Proposals
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
April 10: Hart District Board to Review Superintendent Search Firm Proposals
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
Greg Gifford, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony at The Master’s University.
TMU Announces Featured Speaker for 2024 Commencement
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
April 11: Castaic Union School District Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
 Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to share advice this week in acknowledgment of Dog Bite Prevention Week. Dog Bite Prevention Week is here to raise awareness about the serious health risks posed by dog bites and to educate the public on how to prevent them.
DACC Raises Awareness During Dog Bite Prevention Week
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
SCVNews.com