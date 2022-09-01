L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

By Press Release

L.A. County’s Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.

Our refreshing, pristine lakes are the perfect destination for the entire family to relish and spend quality time together. And no matter where you are, there’s a county lake near you to enjoy and cool off by.

And as temperatures sky rocket into triple digits across LA County, now is the perfect to bring the family down to one of three locations for one last time this year. Enjoy cool waters, shaded areas underneath our trees, and family fun for everyone.

Each of our locations; Bonelli, Castaic and Santa Fe Dam, will continue to operate until Sept. 6th and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. So beat the heat and don’t miss out on the final chance to experience the Swim Beaches before they close until 2023.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...