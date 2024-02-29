March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024

By Press Release

Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ.

This annual event will be taking place at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on March 23, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free community event aims to introduce the exhilarating sport of dragon boat racing to individuals of all ages and skill levels while giving back to the local community. Participants will have the opportunity to hop aboard dragon boats, learn the basics of paddling, and experience the thrill of synchronized teamwork firsthand.

“The Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza is not only a way to welcome new paddlers to our team but also a chance for us to give back to our community in a fun and engaging way,” said Paul Lin of TDE. “We hope everyone attending will have a fantastic and memorable day.”

Highlights of the event include paddling sessions led by experienced team members, as well as an Easter egg hunt for kids, with eggs stuffed with goodies. Dragon boat racing appeals to individuals for various reasons, from the camaraderie of being part of a team to the opportunity to learn new techniques regardless of age or athletic background. Unlike other sports, Dragon Boat is a community.

Safety is a top priority, with personal flotation devices provided and lifeguards on duty throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance.”

For more information or to reserve their seat check out the website.

