Water drop


March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024

By Press Release

Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ.

This annual event will be taking place at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on March 23, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free community event aims to introduce the exhilarating sport of dragon boat racing to individuals of all ages and skill levels while giving back to the local community. Participants will have the opportunity to hop aboard dragon boats, learn the basics of paddling, and experience the thrill of synchronized teamwork firsthand.

“The Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza is not only a way to welcome new paddlers to our team but also a chance for us to give back to our community in a fun and engaging way,” said Paul Lin of TDE. “We hope everyone attending will have a fantastic and memorable day.”

Highlights of the event include paddling sessions led by experienced team members, as well as an Easter egg hunt for kids, with eggs stuffed with goodies. Dragon boat racing appeals to individuals for various reasons, from the camaraderie of being part of a team to the opportunity to learn new techniques regardless of age or athletic background.  Unlike other sports, Dragon Boat is a community.

Safety is a top priority, with personal flotation devices provided and lifeguards on duty throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance.”

For more information or to reserve their seat check out the website.

No Comments for : March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K

    Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K

    2 hours ago
  • California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions

    California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions

    2 hours ago
  • March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza

    March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza

    2 hours ago
  • Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response

    Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response

    2 hours ago
  • March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony

    March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony

    2 hours ago
  • SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses

    SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses

    3 hours ago
  • March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive

    March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive

    4 hours ago
  • CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program

    CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program

    4 hours ago
  • Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024

    Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024

    5 hours ago
  • LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston

    LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.