1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
| Monday, Sep 4, 2023
Haunted Hike Flyer -

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting “Let’s Go To The Circus” Castaic Lake Haunted Hike, Oct. 27 – 29.

Hike Times:

Friday and Saturday: 6:45 p.m. to 9: 30 p.m.

Sunday: 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Timeslots:

Every 15 minutes for groups up to 75.

Trail length: 3/4 of a mile (please expect 45 minutes to 60 minutes to complete hike).

Ticket are $10 per person at www.castaiclake.com/halloweenhaunt.

On-site tickets $15

Haunted Hike: Rated PG-13

Not recommended for children ages 13 and under.

Parental discretion is advised.

Spooktacular Kids Festival: Rated G

Recommended for our younger audience – Ages 12 and under.

All minors must be accompanied by adult.

The Rules

We want our guests to have fun, but we do expect responsible behavior. So yell and scream all you want, wet your pants if you must, and really savor your frightful interactive adventure! But play nice, and pay attention to your guide and/or other crew members who are looking out not just for you, but for the safety and enjoyment of everyone on the premises. If an actor or crew member breaks out of character to give you instructions, you can bet there’s a good reason for it and you need to listen carefully.

Terms and Conditions

ALL SALES FINAL. The event will happen rain or shine. IF a show is canceled, ticket holders will have 72 hours from cancellation announcement to reschedule or ask for a refund. Ticket holder may also opt to make the purchase a donation to Friends of Castaic Lake in lieu of refund.

Castaic Lake reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone or to expel guests who in our judgment are behaving in such a way as to disrupt the event or to pose a danger to themselves, other guests, or our volunteers at any time. No refunds will be made for any reason.

Maximum 5 people in a group; groups larger than 6 will be split, and groups smaller than 6 may be combined with other guests to fill out a group. Castaic Lake reserves the right to determine the number of people in each part of a split group, but we will attempt to accommodate the wishes of the group as much as possible. Tickets bought at multiple entry times may be combined for admission together, subject to the group size limits; admission prior to the latest ticketed time is not guaranteed.

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks

Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
This fall, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation brings its Free Snack Program to 46 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde, beginning  on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and conclude May 24.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30

Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
This year, Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre. 
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Mustangs Open 2023 XC Season with Strong Start
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Titania K9 Fund is holding its annual "An Evening with Therapy Dogs from Children's Hospital Los Angeles" Sunday, Sept. 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hart and Main in Downtown Newhall. 
Sept. 24: An Evening with CHLA Therapy Dogs
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
It was a tale of two halves for College of the Canyons in its 2023 season opener vs. Citrus College on Saturday night.
Cougars Comeback Bid Halted, Falls to Citrus 34-28
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester.
TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
We welcome in the cooler weather of the fall season and the opportunity for our community to volunteer for the popular Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.
Ken Striplin | Volunteer for Annual River Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host a joint study session with the College of the Canyons Foundation Exeuctive Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
Sept. 5: COC Board Joint Study Session with COC Foundation Executive Committee
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
