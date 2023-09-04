Oct. 27-29: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike

Recommended for our younger audience – Ages 12 and under.
All minors must be accompanied by adult.
The Rules
We want our guests to have fun, but we do expect responsible behavior. So yell and scream all you want, wet your pants if you must, and really savor your frightful interactive adventure! But play nice, and pay attention to your guide and/or other crew members who are looking out not just for you, but for the safety and enjoyment of everyone on the premises. If an actor or crew member breaks out of character to give you instructions, you can bet there’s a good reason for it and you need to listen carefully.
Terms and Conditions
ALL SALES FINAL. The event will happen rain or shine. IF a show is canceled, ticket holders will have 72 hours from cancellation announcement to reschedule or ask for a refund. Ticket holder may also opt to make the purchase a donation to Friends of Castaic Lake in lieu of refund.
Castaic Lake reserves the right to refuse admission to anyone or to expel guests who in our judgment are behaving in such a way as to disrupt the event or to pose a danger to themselves, other guests, or our volunteers at any time. No refunds will be made for any reason.
Maximum 5 people in a group; groups larger than 6 will be split, and groups smaller than 6 may be combined with other guests to fill out a group. Castaic Lake reserves the right to determine the number of people in each part of a split group, but we will attempt to accommodate the wishes of the group as much as possible. Tickets bought at multiple entry times may be combined for admission together, subject to the group size limits; admission prior to the latest ticketed time is not guaranteed.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
The Master's University cross country teams began their season Saturday morning with a record-breaking performance at the Mark Covert Invitational hosted by Cal State-Fullerton at Carbon Canyon Park in Brea, Calif.
Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
