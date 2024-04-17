June 1: Team Dragon Eyes to Host Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival Race

Team Dragon Eyes, affectionately known as TDE, is gearing up to host its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival race on Saturday, June 1 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.

As a spirited part of the local dragon boat paddling community, Team Dragon Eyes invites paddlers and spectators alike to join in a day filled with adrenaline-pumping races, heartfelt camaraderie and a celebration of resilience.

Embracing the ethos of community, Team Dragon Eyes welcomes teams from near and far to participate in this exhilarating event. Though each team brings its own flair to the waters, Team Dragon Eyes shines as a beacon of camaraderie, seamlessly blending competitive drive with a genuine spirit of teamwork, hard work and shared laughter.

“Our festival is a melting pot of paddlers from all walks of life, united by a shared passion for the water and the thrill of the race,” said Emmy Montilla, team coach/event chair. “It’s not just about winning; it’s about the joy of paddling together, supporting one another and forging lifelong connections.”

The festival kicks off with registration at 7 a.m., followed by races starting promptly at 8 a.m. With over 40 teams already registered, anticipation is running high for a day packed with excitement and friendly rivalry. The festival’s format includes 200-meter sprints, showcasing each team’s unique race pace strategy to propel their boats to victory.

Adding to the festivities, spectators can expect a feast for the senses with entertainment between races. Past years have seen mesmerizing performances by Chinese Dragon dancers, Hawaiian Hula dancers, New Zealand Maori Haka War dancers, dynamic karate showcases and live rock bands, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the festival’s most poignant moments is the cancer survivor race, a testament to resilience and hope. Paddlers gather in a moving ceremony, forming a tunnel of paddles as survivors walk beneath, placing flowers in the water as a symbol of triumph over adversity.

In true Team Dragon Eyes fashion, the festival is a labor of love, with every aspect meticulously coordinated by the team members themselves. From registration to timing to boat logistics, Team Dragon Eyes volunteers step up to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all participants.

“As a relatively new team in the dragon boat community, hosting our own race is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” said Rey Pascua, kids team coach. “It’s a testament to the dedication and passion of our members and the unwavering support of our partners, including L.A. County Parks and Rec and L.A. County.”

Join Team Dragon Eyes and the vibrant dragon boat community for a day of camaraderie, competition and celebration at the Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival Race.

For more information and registration details, visit www.castaiclakedragonboat.com.

