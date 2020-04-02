L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.

At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 41 patients tested positive Thursday, eight more than Wednesday, Henry Mayo spokesperson Patrick Moody told SCVNews via email.

So far, the hospital has tested 257 patients, with 41 positives, 199 negatives, 23 tests pending and 13 patients in the hospital.

“Numbers don’t add up precisely because some patients are tested more than once,” Moody said.

To date, Public Health has identified 4045 cases across all areas of LA County, including 78 deaths. Upon further investigation, seven cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Twelve of the 13 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65; one person was between 41– 65 years old. All reported underlying health conditions except for one individual over the age of 65. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1047 new cases.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.

“Our hearts go out to the families of every Angeleno who has lost someone to this frightening disease,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “The psychological impact of rising case counts and deaths is real, both individually and collectively, and I urge everyone to take care of their emotional health and to check in frequently with those in your extended communities. This will be a long haul, and we have many weeks of work ahead before we begin to see the benefits of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. But if we act as one community against this virus, by staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when we are sick and self-quarantining if we’ve been exposed, we will get through this, together.”

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation; seven previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

– If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1