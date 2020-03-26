L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV

March 26, 2020 – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.

Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours there have been 559 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 1216 cases across all areas of LA County, including 21 deaths. Upon further investigation, one death and four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 253 positive cases (21% of positive cases) have been hospitalized.

Yesterday, Health Officer Orders were issued to ensure that individuals who test positive for COVID-19, and those who are told by a clinician they are presumed to be positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for a period of 7 days and 3 days of being symptom free. Additionally, those who have been in close contact with someone who is positive or presumed positive must quarantine themselves for 14 days from their last exposure to that person, it is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We are sad to report these nine additional deaths today – it is the highest daily number we’ve released to date,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Unfortunately, we have been expecting this. To the families and loved ones, we are deeply sorry for your loss. This dramatic increase in cases is due in part to increased testing capacity in LA County which is allowing us to identify more positive cases. In order to slow the spread and save lives, all of us must do our part by staying home, adhering to all social distancing measures and caring for each other.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

– if you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free,

whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Public Health reminds LA County residents to do their part and adhere to the Order by always practicing social distancing.

WHAT THE COMMUNITY NAMES MEAN: