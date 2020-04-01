[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, 53 Total in SCV
| Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020

la county wednesday april 1

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Tuesday.

Nine of the 11 deaths reported Wednesday occurred in people over the age of 65, one person was between 41-65 years old, and one person was between 18-40 years old.

Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,061 new cases, up from 890 the previous 48-hour period.

There were 53 active cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, three of them in Castaic, the only local community reported separately by the county. That’s an increase of only two in the city of Santa Clarita since Tuesday, according to the county numbers.

To date, Public Health has identified 3,518 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 65 deaths.

Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of Wednesday, 733 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.

“Our sadness is not diminished by the daily frequency of announced deaths related to COVID-19, and reminds us of our need to work together to protect each other,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.

“The hard truth is we have some difficult days ahead as we work tirelessly to flatten the curve of this horrible virus,” Ferrer said. “Though the end may not be as close as we’d like, if we all continue to do our part to slow the spread by staying home, social distancing, self-isolating when we are positive or presumed positive, and self-quarantining if we are close contacts of a positive case, we will get to the end of the COVID-19 crisis more quickly, together.”

Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:

If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom-free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

You may also visit:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus.

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.
