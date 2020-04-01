L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, 53 Total in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Tuesday.
Nine of the 11 deaths reported Wednesday occurred in people over the age of 65, one person was between 41-65 years old, and one person was between 18-40 years old.
Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1,061 new cases, up from 890 the previous 48-hour period.
There were 53 active cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, three of them in Castaic, the only local community reported separately by the county. That’s an increase of only two in the city of Santa Clarita since Tuesday, according to the county numbers.
To date, Public Health has identified 3,518 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 65 deaths.
Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of Wednesday, 733 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
Emerging evidence suggests that there may be a significant number of people infected with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others.
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that we need to think about using universal precautions all the time – assuming that each of us can infect others even when we aren’t sick.
“Our sadness is not diminished by the daily frequency of announced deaths related to COVID-19, and reminds us of our need to work together to protect each other,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
“The hard truth is we have some difficult days ahead as we work tirelessly to flatten the curve of this horrible virus,” Ferrer said. “Though the end may not be as close as we’d like, if we all continue to do our part to slow the spread by staying home, social distancing, self-isolating when we are positive or presumed positive, and self-quarantining if we are close contacts of a positive case, we will get to the end of the COVID-19 crisis more quickly, together.”
Public Health has issued the following guidance for people with mild illness during this time of increased spread:
If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days and until 72 hours after being fever and symptom-free. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley than Tuesday.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley than Tuesday.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
In the latest break between the Trump administration and California on environmental policy, officials decided Tuesday to give the state unprecedented control over a water plan that delivers water to more than 27 million residents.
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.