L.A. County Wins Award for ‘Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline’ Program

Los Angeles County’s “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” — which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services — has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo chose the “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” to receive the honor of Best in the category of Children and Youth for its exceptional results and unique innovative approach. Each year, one program in each of the 18 categories receives the Best in Category designation.

“This outstanding distinction is well deserved,” said Celia Zavala, Executive Officer of the Board of Supervisors. “Improving the lives of our families in LA County is something we are committed to every day and the work continues to pay off.”

The program was a collaborative effort between the Office of Child Protection – housed in the Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office, the Department of Children and Family Services, County Counsel, Mental Health, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, the University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work and 10 prevention and aftercare community networks.

“The Office of Child Protection and our partners are very pleased with the recognition that the Hotline to the Helpline project has received. But we are more pleased that families are being referred to services that are helping them, particularly during these difficult times,” said Judge Michael Nash, Executive Director of the Office of Child Protection.

The program was able to help more than 734 families get connected to prevention supports in 2019, more than tripling the number from 2017. Enrollment wait times were reduced by 48.15%, as families received services up to 13 business days faster. The rate of children re-referred to DCFS who had been abused or neglected dropped by 1.22%, and of those re-referred, 16.54% more children safely remained in their homes, resulting in a cost avoidance to the County.

The program also received a Gold Eagle Award by the LA County Productivity and Quality Commission in 2019.

NACo President Mary Ann Borgeson said, “We are seeing firsthand now more than ever that counties work tirelessly to support our residents. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.