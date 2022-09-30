header image

October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
L.A. County’s New Veteran Suicide Review Team Begins Work
| Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Barger vet suicide

Los Angeles County’s new Veteran Suicide Review Team met for the first time Thursday, Sept. 29, kick-starting an innovative and collaborative approach to reducing veteran suicide in the county.

The Veteran Suicide Review Team consists of professionals from multiple disciplines, with the effort being jointly led by the county’s Departments of Mental Health, Public Health and Medical Examiner/Coroner, along with representatives from the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, city of Los Angeles and federal, state and private agencies.

Team members will implement a data-driven and collaborative death review process to systemically analyze veteran suicides. Their mission is to identify gaps to increase enhanced support extended to veterans.

L.A County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion that created the Veteran Suicide Review Team in May 2022, addressed the more than 40 team members gathered at the L.A. County Department of Mental Health headquarters at the start of the meeting.

“The Veteran Suicide Review Team is the first of its kind in the State of California,” said Barger. “Each of you in this room is making a difference in the lives of the individuals that have given their lives for us and our freedom. We have a golden opportunity to use all the resources and expertise we have at county, state, and federal levels to put the pieces of this puzzle together to course correct and prevent the loss of lives to suicide. This is a historic moment in Los Angeles County, and I thank you all for being a part of it.”

La Tina Jackson, Deputy Director of L.A. County’s Department of Mental Health’s Countywide Engagement Division, spoke about the need to address suicide in the veteran community.

“The unfortunate reality is that veterans die by suicide at four times more than the national average,” said Jackson. “They have a 57 percent higher risk for death by suicide than those who have not served. This is the disproportionate but preventable burden that each of us gathered here today have made a commitment to course correct. It is that commitment, that promise to our veterans and their families that we commence and commemorate today.”

Jim Zenner, Director of L.A. County’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Army veteran, shared insights from his lived experience.

“When you get out of the military, you feel like you’re not connected to your community,” Zenner stated. “I personally think suicide is an access issue. Every man and woman who serves our country, that ends up taking their life by suicide, was not reached in time. We missed an opportunity to connect with them. We must do more to bring them in, to help them feel like they are a part of the community.”
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average of County Case Counts Declines 8 Percent

Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average of County Case Counts Declines 8 Percent
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,682 new cases countywide and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street

I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
The HOV, High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool, lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Returns After Two Years

SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Returns After Two Years
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
October is fast approaching. To help embrace the haunted season, we are happy to announce the return of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse after a two year hiatus.
FULL STORY...

County Reminding Residents Pet License Amnesty Period Ending Soon

County Reminding Residents Pet License Amnesty Period Ending Soon
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind residents within unincorporated county areas and participating contracted cities that the pet license amnesty period is almost over.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Seven Day Average of County Case Counts Declines 8 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,682 new cases countywide and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street
The HOV, High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool, lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
CalArts Alums Selected for AICAD Teaching Fellowships
Two recent graduates of CalArts’ MFA Experimental Animation Program, Moon (Yuezhu) Wang and Dairys Escoto De León, have been selected for the 2022-23 Association for Independent Colleges of Art and Design Post-Graduate Teaching Fellowships.
Oct. 8: Route 66 Classic Grill Classic Car Show
Join Route 66 Classic Grill for the longest monthly Classic Car Show in Southern California history. The last show of 2022 will be held Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: StompFest at Agua Dulce Winery
Agua Dulce Winery will host StompFest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon.
Oct. 5: SBDC Free Webinar Helps Business Mange Social Media Platforms
Do you want to create a post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time? Learn to schedule posts, respond to comments and inbox messages from one place by attending this free Small Business Development Center webinar, "Manage Your Social Media Platform, Meta Business Suite."
Nov. 12: Veteran Career Fair at Curtiss-Wright in Valencia
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will host a Veteran Career Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Curtiss-Wright facility.
GSAC Opening Win Eludes TMU Men’s Soccer
A strong first half turned into a great start of the second half, but it ended going against Master's men's soccer team as they lost the Golden State Athletic Conference opener to Arizona Christian 3-1 Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
Cougars Win Again, Shimoji Medals for Third Straight Week
Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
United States Junior Chamber Honors Local Operations Manager
Chelsea A. Kay, 37, an insurance operations manager living in Saugus, was honored by JCI USA (United States Junior Chamber) as a member of the 2022 class Ten Outstanding Young Americans.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Returns After Two Years
October is fast approaching. To help embrace the haunted season, we are happy to announce the return of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse after a two year hiatus.
County Reminding Residents Pet License Amnesty Period Ending Soon
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind residents within unincorporated county areas and participating contracted cities that the pet license amnesty period is almost over.
Academy Announces Winners of Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowships
Four individuals and one writing team have been selected as winners of the 2022 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
COC Names Botello, Regez Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Brianna Botello (women's volleyball) and Sam Regez (men's cross coutry) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 19-24.
Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Shoplifting Suspects
Detectives at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station need your help. On Aug. 13, 2022, the individuals pictured shoplifted items from a retail store in Valencia at approximately 6:15 p.m.
SCVEDC, COC, City Partner to Host Job Fair
Are you hiring? Looking for a new career? The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita and America's Job Centers of California to host a valley-wide job fair at the Canyon Country Community Center Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 49 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 49 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,517 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 29)
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
Superintendent Thurmond Leads Webinar Announcing State Funds for Financial Literacy
 State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on Sept. 28 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on over $3.6 billion in block grants and other resources to promote financial education in California high schools.
