By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons women’s golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.

Once again, the Lady Cougars will be chasing another Western State Conference (WSC) championship season, and a return trip to the State Championship tourney, under long time head coach Gary Peterson.

In 2022, Canyons captured its 11th WSC title before placing third at the CCCAA SoCal Regional Championships to clinch a trip to the State Championships. The Lady Cougars eventually fell short of the State Title by just two strokes, with a two-day score of 668 (331/337). That mark was bested by Modesto College (666-350/316).

At the state tourney, Motoko Shimoji finished runner-up in the individual standings after a card-off decided the final score. Menawhile, Flora Peugnet finished fifth overall. Both performances led to All-State Team honors.

Shimoji and Peugnet are both returning to the program in 2023, along with Brooke Maxwell who was also a key member of the squad that finished second in the state a season ago.

Maxwell, Peugnet and Shimoji each received All-WSC Honors. The Cougars also claimed the WSC Player of the Year award, with Carla Menendez, who has since moved on, taking home that accolade.

Also brining state tourney experience to the table is sophomore Nisha Gaulke, who rejoins the Cougars after originally competing for the program in 2021. That season, Gaulke was the lone participant for Canyons at the 2021 CCCAA State Championship Tournament. Prior to her state tourney run, Gaulke finished in the top-six at every WSC event.

Canyons will also welcome international student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban from Spain and Linnéa Nilsson from Sweden to the 2023 team.

COC will host its home conference tourney on Monday, Sept. 25 at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.

The WSC championships will be held Monday, Oct. 30 with that location yet to be determined.

Canyons will also host the 2023 Southern California Championships Nov. 5-6 at Simi Hills Golf Course in Simi Valley.

The state championship event will be held Nov. 13-14.