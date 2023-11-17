Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias

Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master’s University.

The Offensive MVP in the Orange Coast League after her junior season, Bryanna led the Mustangs to the league championship. She has been named First Team All-League every year since her freshman year, when she was also named Freshman of the Year.

“This university will help with my spiritual growth with the Lord, and that’s what I really want to pursue,” Bryanna said. “That’s not what other universities can offer me. And when I committed my life to the Lord, I didn’t want to play D1 anymore.”

TMU head coach Esteban Chavez is excited to bring in a player who has an offensive mindset from a defensive position.

“The No. 1 thing about her is she is going to be a great fit spiritually,” Chavez said. “She’s very strong spiritually. On the soccer field she is super fast, a quick step, and her stop-and-go is amazing. She’ll bring a lot of dynamic for us. She will bring scoring opportunities

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...