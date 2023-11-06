Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends

The Master’s University women’s soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs’ season.

Vanguard scored one in the first half and added two in the second to get the win and break the hearts of the 200 or so Mustang faithful in attendance.

“Difficult loss today since it ends the season for us,” said TMU head coach Esteban Chavez. “Vanguard did an excellent job of capitalizing with their scoring opportunities and, unfortunately, we did the opposite with plenty of scoring opportunities created.”

Despite the fact TMU out-shot Vanguard 18-13, including 13-7 in the second half alone, the Lady Mustangs just could not fit the ball between the pipes.

Sinclair Francescon, honored before the game along with teammates Kate Merical, Cynthia Ramos and Vanguard’s Alyssa Fong for their inclusion on the All-GSAC team, fired off six shots with five on goal. Hannah Burke had four shots (two on goal)and Ramos had three.

In addition to the season ending for The Master’s, it was the final collegiate game for six graduating seniors. Jordyn Bingaman, Hannah Burke, Alyssa Hopewell, Kylie Ibach, Holly McRitchie and Brandi Meyer played their final game on Reese Field.

“It was a very successful season as we all learned a lot, had great chemistry, represented our institution very well on and off the field and played well throughout the entire season,” Chavez said. “TMU’s administration, Athletic Director, athletic support staff and parents support contributed to the success of TMU Women’s Soccer Program. We are very thankful.”

