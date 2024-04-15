Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.

With the victory, the Mustangs (21-2, 9-1), ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, win their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) regular season championship.

“I think winning a regular season championship speaks to consistency on the year,” said TMU head coach Jared Goldberg. “Winning a tournament, whether the GSAC tournament or the national tournament, speaks to peaking at the right times. We’ve been able to peak and play our best at the end of the year in the past couple of years, but we have not had the consistency in the last couple years that we had this year.”

In Saturday’s match against OUAZ, TMU hit .470 for the match and only committed seven hitting errors compared to 21 for the Spirit. Yet no single Mustangs player had more than six kills in the match.

“This just speaks to high level volleyball,” Goldberg said. “We haven’t had a lot of self-imposed hitting errors this year.”

Goldberg pointed out that this success goes directly to the ability of setter Patrick Paragas.

“He keeps defenses on their toes and he’s done that all year,” he said. “That’s the reason why our team hitting percentage for the year is .348. He’s been able to spread it around and we have been a very even team. Patrick has done a good job of making everyone around him better.”

Paragas finished the match Saturday with 29 assists, giving him 751 for the season. He is tied for the best season in program history by a setter with Johnny Buchanan, who recorded his 751 assists in 2022.

Diego Perez, Will Avera and Braden Van Groningen all had six kills to lead TMU. Avera also had five blocks, with Isaac Seltzer adding four.

The 21 wins for the team in 2024 is a program best, with the potential for another six games to be played should the Mustangs go all the way to the national championship game.

But first The Master’s will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s GSAC Championship Tournament, which will be played in The MacArthur Center. The Mustangs will play No. 4 Menlo on Friday in one semifinal, with No. 2-seed Vanguard taking on No. 3 OUAZ. The winners of those two matches will play for the conference title on Saturday at 1 p.m. in The MacArthur Center.

