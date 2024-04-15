header image

April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
| Monday, Apr 15, 2024
TMU Wins GSAC Title
Isaac Seltzer (15) gets one of his four blocks in the match as The Master's defeated the OUAZ Spirit in three sets Saturday in The MacArthur Center. Photo by John Duncan.


The Master’s University men’s volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.

With the victory, the Mustangs (21-2, 9-1), ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, win their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) regular season championship.

“I think winning a regular season championship speaks to consistency on the year,” said TMU head coach Jared Goldberg. “Winning a tournament, whether the GSAC tournament or the national tournament, speaks to peaking at the right times. We’ve been able to peak and play our best at the end of the year in the past couple of years, but we have not had the consistency in the last couple years that we had this year.”

In Saturday’s match against OUAZ, TMU hit .470 for the match and only committed seven hitting errors compared to 21 for the Spirit. Yet no single Mustangs player had more than six kills in the match.

“This just speaks to high level volleyball,” Goldberg said. “We haven’t had a lot of self-imposed hitting errors this year.”

Goldberg pointed out that this success goes directly to the ability of setter Patrick Paragas.

“He keeps defenses on their toes and he’s done that all year,” he said. “That’s the reason why our team hitting percentage for the year is .348. He’s been able to spread it around and we have been a very even team. Patrick has done a good job of making everyone around him better.”

Paragas finished the match Saturday with 29 assists, giving him 751 for the season. He is tied for the best season in program history by a setter with Johnny Buchanan, who recorded his 751 assists in 2022.

Diego PerezWill Avera and Braden Van Groningen all had six kills to lead TMU. Avera also had five blocks, with Isaac Seltzer adding four.

The 21 wins for the team in 2024 is a program best, with the potential for another six games to be played should the Mustangs go all the way to the national championship game.

But first The Master’s will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s GSAC Championship Tournament, which will be played in The MacArthur Center. The Mustangs will play No. 4 Menlo on Friday in one semifinal, with No. 2-seed Vanguard taking on No. 3 OUAZ. The winners of those two matches will play for the conference title on Saturday at 1 p.m. in The MacArthur Center.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Angelo Aleman smacked a pair of home runs as College of the Canyons concluded its three-game series vs. Antelope Valley College with a 10-5 home victory at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday. 
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
The Master's University men's volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Join the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens.
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with Crunch Time.
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified by the California Department of Public Health of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout Los Angeles County from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1.
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
California Department of Transportation, along with Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen, continues to make progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is expanding its 2024 Summer Season to include a weekend of performances at the MAIN in July by members of this summer’s youth Shakespeare Camp.
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its anticipated return to William S. Hart Park, located at 24141 Newhall Avenue, this upcoming weekend!
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
With the federal and state deadlines for filing and paying taxes approaching in three days, Los Angeles County is also renewing its focus on taxes, with a special focus on enhancing its property tax correction and reimbursement processes.
Orchard Arms Senior Housing Waitlist Now Open
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will be accepting registrants for its Senior and Family Public Housing Site-Based Waiting Lists, including Orchard Arms Senior Apartments in Valencia, from April 15, 8 a.m. through April 30, 11:59 p.m., or until a sufficient number of registrations have been received, whichever occurs first.
Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
Live jazz music, entertainment by talented William S. Hart Union High School District Students, music by Lance Allyn, be treated to happy hour, plus six seated courses - each one created by a different chef from your favorite local restaurants and paired with fabulous wines, local and statewide.
April 21: Free Community Paper Shredding Event
Local realtor, Racquel Wilder, is hosting a free community paper shredding event Sunday, April 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of Congregation Beth Shalom.
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee
The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.
May 2: Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance, Music
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more. Desert Dreams, An Evening of Dance and Music will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m.
