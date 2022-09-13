Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis

Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.

The settlement represents a new chapter in the County’s long-running commitment to addressing homelessness, and a new phase in its close partnership with the City of Los Angeles to turn the tide on this humanitarian crisis.

“The most important part of this settlement is implementation. For the County and City, this will strengthen our existing collaborations by including more of what is needed: interim and permanent housing options and supportive services that keep people off the streets” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell. “This means more dedicated outreach teams with skilled professionals to serve unhoused residents facing complex behavioral health and substance abuse challenges and the resources to equitably prioritize Angelenos with the greatest need for housing. It is a time to double down on the strategies that work and the County is stepping up to do just that with by investing over $236 million and boots on the ground to help end this crisis.”

As part of the settlement, the County will commit $236 million in new funding for:

– Additional specialized/clinical street outreach teams, with at least one team operating in each of the 15 City Council districts

– Wraparound services—such as intensive case management, medical and mental health care, benefits advocacy, and substance use disorder services — to eligible occupants of the 10,200 permanent housing units and 3,100 interim housing beds that the City of Los Angeles has committed to building as part of the City/L.A. Alliance settlement agreement.

– 300 additional beds for people with mental health or substance use disorders who are experiencing homelessness

– Under the settlement, the County will also work closely with the City to create new interim or permanent housing units, and to prioritize City residents for certain placements within City limits.

– The terms of the agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors. Once approved, the settlement will be in effect through June 30, 2027.

Click [here] for more information on the settlement and a fact sheet.

The County’s settlement represents a substantial infusion of new funding into the Board of Supervisors’ longstanding commitment to combatting and preventing homelessness. It comes on top of the $532 million in Measure H and state funds the County has committed this fiscal year alone to prevent and address homelessness. In addition, the County has allocated more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding to date for housing and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

“This is a step in the right direction,” stated Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “With this settlement, Los Angeles County has committed to significantly expanding its reach and supporting the mental health needs of some of our most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness in a very targeted manner. And to be clear — this settlement won’t only benefit the City of Los Angeles. It will also benefit our County’s other 87 cities because it will yield a template of how to do this important work strategically and impactfully. To move forward, we need to allocate our homeless resources with intentionality and with a focus on outcomes. It’s the only way we will be able to transform communities who’ve been negatively impacted for far too long by the mental health crises that unfold daily on their streets.”

“The homelessness crisis has no borders, and it impacts us all. All our cities and communities have a role to play in taking care of our most vulnerable residents. Although this agreement between the County and the City of Los Angeles is borne out of a long-running lawsuit, I believe we can use it as an example of what is possible when the County and local jurisdictions come together, pool their resources, and work in tandem to support those in need. The additional resources committed to the City of Los Angeles through this settlement will grow the support available to people living on the streets today. Through projects like the Care First Village and LAC+USC Restorative Care Village, we have already demonstrated the County’s deep commitment to this crisis. I am also working with our Department of Health Services Housing for Health Division to develop a plan that will bring more services and resources to Skid Row. I look forward to continuing to work with the City of Los Angeles to build housing and supportive services within their boundaries, including the repurposing of Old General Hospital,” said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

“The crisis of homelessness has continued to grow exponentially as rents continue to rise and employment is ever more fragile. LA County and our 88 cities are tasked with trying to house and serve thousands of individuals and families, and this settlement, along with the innovations and partnerships brought together by LA County and LA City, will work to get the job done,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “This agreement represents a renewal of our mutual commitment in an ambitious fight to end homelessness for those among us who need the most support—those with mental health and substance use needs, those who are chronically unhoused, and those who are most difficult to reach. Together, the County and City of Los Angeles will combine our resources in a collaborative effort to address a humanitarian crisis that impacts us all.”

“It is time for the city and the county to come together to address the homelessness crisis. I am hopeful that this isn’t just a legal settlement, but the start of an effective partnership that enables us to not only make beds available for tens of thousands of people who need them, but also expand the mental healthcare and outreach work the County gets to the most vulnerable people on our streets experiencing chronic homelessness,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.

In the last five years, since Measure H was enacted, the County’s commitment to addressing the homelessness crisis has resulted in more than 85,000 people finding permanent housing and nearly 115,000 placements in interim shelter.

