Santa Clarita CA
S.C.V. History
May 13
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
| Thursday, May 13, 2021

Mike Bjorkman Mug ShotThe case against a prominent Santa Clarita Valley Realtor who had been accused of a sexual assault stemming from a Las Vegas real estate conference last summer was dismissed, a court clerk confirmed Thursday.

An attorney for the real estate agent, Michael Bjorkman, said his client has maintained his innocence from the outset of the accusations, and that’s what the evidence they’d gathered since Bjorkman’s arrest proved.

Thursday’s dismissal was an “exoneration” resulting from a monthslong investigation by his legal team, according to attorney David Chesnoff, who worked with his partner Richard Schonfeld to clear their client’s name, Chesnoff said shortly after the hearing.

The decision to dismiss the case was confirmed by Kasondra Hilton, executive judicial assistant for Judge Eric Goodman, who presided over the hearings in the matter.

“Mr. Schonfeld and I went to court this morning and the state made a motion to dismiss,” Chesnoff said. “This occurred after intensive investigation and interviews of multiple witnesses by us, which we then chose to present to the D.A., rather than waiting to have a trial, because we were hopeful that the D.A. would also speak to those people and realize that the case should be dismissed.”

The Clark County D.A.’s Office issued the following statement Thursday afternoon, via email, with respect to its prosecution of the allegation: “After charges were filed in this case, we received additional information and evidence that led us to believe that we cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, it is our ethical obligation to dismiss the charges. We will not be proceeding with this case.”

A spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which produced a 35-page arrest report as a result of their investigation into the August 2020 allegation, refused to answer any questions and referred comment to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Bjorkman was arrested March 9 in Florida on a Las Vegas arrest warrant as he was returning from a vacation.

Lt. John Adams of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit, which is investigating claims made in the Las Vegas arrest warrant regarding a separate alleged incident in L.A. County, reported Thursday, “The investigation is still active in L.A. County, although I have no definitive timeline as to if/when it would go to the D.A.”

SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
Thursday, May 13, 2021
SCOPE Files Legal Complaint Over L.A. County’s Failure to Abide by Brown Act
After making numerous requests for correction for failure by the County Board of Supervisors to abide by various sections of the Brown Act, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment was left with no option than to file a formal legal complaint.
Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case Against SCV Realtor Dismissed, L.A. County Case “Still Active”
The case against a prominent Santa Clarita Valley Realtor who had been accused of a sexual assault stemming from a Las Vegas real estate conference last summer was dismissed, a court clerk confirmed Thursday.
May 19, May 20: Tommy’s Boats Grill & Chill Hiring Event
Tommy's Boats - a national boat dealership brand with locations in Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Michigan - announced a new location opening soon in Castaic.
Saugus High QB Named Foothill League Player of the Year
Foothill League coaches announced their choice for Player of the Year and their All-League teams recently.
Valencia High Student Awarded California Credit Union Scholarship
California Credit Union has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in its annual College Scholarship Program.
Mayor Taking Human Relations Roundtable Criticisms “Very Seriously”
Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda responded Tuesday to criticisms of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, which was formed as a result of last summer’s protests about issues involving race relations.
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Local Shop Donates Leftover Bagels To Help Families
Six days a week, Santa Clarita Grocery opens its warehouse to people in need.
Newsom Announces $20 Billion Investment to Public Schools
As part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $20 billion to transform California public schools into gateways of equity and opportunity.
LACDA Extends Registration For Elderly Family Public Housing Sites, Including Valencia
The LA County Development Authority have extended the deadline to register for elderly family housing sites from June to the end of the year. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Announces Vaccinations for 12-15 Year Olds; SCV Cases Total 27,814
Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, FDA, to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Los Angeles County received the fourth largest allocation of emergency housing vouchers for those in desperate need of housing assistance, the LA County Development Authority announced Wednesday. 
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
A new independent record store, Gray Skull Vinyl, has opened in Canyon Country, where local music fans and collectors have suffered without one for years.
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids.
