LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.

Marshall is 5’09” tall, 260lbs, with brown eyes, black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, dark blue sweatpants and black “Skechers” shoes.

Marshall is diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication. Marshall’s family is concerned for his wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...