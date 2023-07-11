LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.

Allen is 5’06” tall, 104lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving her gold 2019 Lexus R35 with California license plate #8NTB533 and has a possible destination of Palm Desert or San Diego.

There is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

