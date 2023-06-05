LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America – Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
Explorer Class #108 was comprised of youths, between 14-20 years of age, representing 15 sheriff’s stations and 10 local police department agencies.
More than 500 family members, friends, and law enforcement sponsors attended the graduation to celebrate the explorers’ accomplishments and welcome this new generation of future community leaders!
The next Explorer Academy will start in September 2023. To find out more about the Explorer program, contact your local Sheriff’s Station or Police Department, or visit www.starsexploreracademy.org.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.