June 5
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
| Monday, Jun 5, 2023
LASD Explorers

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America – Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.

Explorer Class #108 was comprised of youths, between 14-20 years of age, representing 15 sheriff’s stations and 10 local police department agencies.

More than 500 family members, friends, and law enforcement sponsors attended the graduation to celebrate the explorers’ accomplishments and welcome this new generation of future community leaders!

The next Explorer Academy will start in September 2023. To find out more about the Explorer program, contact your local Sheriff’s Station or Police Department, or visit www.starsexploreracademy.org.

Explorer Training
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
FULL STORY...
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
Sudik, Vela Honored by Raising the Curtain Foundation
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
The Santa Clarita Library's annual Summer Reading challenge will kick off on June 12. The event, sponsored by Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library, will boast the theme "Find Your Voice!"
June 12: Summer Reading Program Kicks Off
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
Join instructor Katie Pinto at Bouquet Canyon Park on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a fun and interactive Hula Hoop class for adults and seniors.
June 20: Hula Hoop Yoga at Bouquet Canyon Park
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 6: Planning Commission Hearings on Soccer Field, Warehouse
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Little Rascals" on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. The film will be shown in Newhall Park, 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 23: ‘The Little Rascals’ Film at Newhall Park
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Pop Culture."
Call for Artists for Theme of Pop Culture
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
Ken Striplin | Let’s Talk Trash!
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
Schiavo’s 11 Bills Advance Off Assembly Floor, Head to Senate
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Northbridge Park Playground Enhancements
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
