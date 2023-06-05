LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America – Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.

Explorer Class #108 was comprised of youths, between 14-20 years of age, representing 15 sheriff’s stations and 10 local police department agencies.

More than 500 family members, friends, and law enforcement sponsors attended the graduation to celebrate the explorers’ accomplishments and welcome this new generation of future community leaders!

The next Explorer Academy will start in September 2023. To find out more about the Explorer program, contact your local Sheriff’s Station or Police Department, or visit www.starsexploreracademy.org.

