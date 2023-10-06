LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman

Uploaded: , Friday, Oct 6, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Dominique Noelle Robert. She is a 23-year-old female Black who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 a.m., on the 25500 block of Durant Place in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch.

Robert is 5’04” tall, 95 lbs., brown bob cut hair, hazel eyes and has several tattoos and piercings. She was last seen wearing a black top and grey shorts.

She may be driving a 2018 black Honda Civic CA License Plate of 8YOR260.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...