David Scott Sasser

LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 24, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.

Sasser, 51, is a white male, who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 14, at approximately 2:46 p.m., in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is said to be possibly suicidal.

Sasser is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown short hair. He also has a tattoo of “Lori” on his chest and a barbed wire print on his forearm.

His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

No Comments for : LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting

    Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting

    56 seconds ago
  • California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds

    California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds

    33 mins ago
  • Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process

    Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process

    1 hour ago
  • City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

    City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

    1 hour ago
  • LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas

    LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas

    2 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)

    Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)

    11 hours ago
  • Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases

    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases

    18 hours ago
  • Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5

    Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5

    19 hours ago
  • Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference

    Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference

    20 hours ago
  • City Staging New Virtual October Events

    City Staging New Virtual October Events

    21 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.