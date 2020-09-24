LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.

Sasser, 51, is a white male, who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 14, at approximately 2:46 p.m., in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is said to be possibly suicidal.

Sasser is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown short hair. He also has a tattoo of “Lori” on his chest and a barbed wire print on his forearm.

His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.