LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely

Each return of New Year’s Eve brings the opportunity to symbolically say good bye to old or unhealthy habits and begin a new chapter in one’s life with fresh ideas and a brighter outlook.
Unfortunately and all too often, the outgoing celebration of 2018 and the welcoming-in of the new year is disrupted by indiscriminate gunfire into the air. The adage of “what goes up, must come down” rings especially true in this case, and with the acceleration of gravity, physics determine free-falling objects speed up as they return to earth. The danger of injuring someone with firing even a single round into the air is a lethal prospect.
Each year, tragic reports nationwide tell of unsuspecting victims being struck and tragically injured by falling bullets caused by celebratory gunfire.
Despite public warnings and common sense, many people across Los Angeles disregard advisements and basic firearm safety, and discharge firearms into the air to celebrate the arrival of the new year.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants all to know shooting into the air is not only irresponsible, but a felony-level crime. Willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person is a violation of section 246.3(a) of the California Penal Code.
If you see someone discharge a firearm in public or into the air, take immediate shelter and call 9-1-1. Do not attempt to confront the shooter.
So, enjoy all the fun of New Year’s Eve offerings safely, but allow others the same opportunity to celebrate, as well: Don’t shoot.
With 2019 coming to an end, there are still a countless number of ongoing legal cases that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley over the past several years, which are making their respective ways through the courts.
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
In her year-end message to constituents, Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chair Kathryn Barger recapped her Top 10 accomplishments as representative of the county's Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Although the audition was nerve-racking and rehearsals have been long, four Saugus High School students have expressed their excitement for being selected to march in the Rose Parade as members of the Tournament of Roses Honor Band.
Granting a last-second motion brought by a host of business groups, a federal judge on Monday halted a pro-worker California law set to take effect Wednesday that would bar new mandatory arbitration agreements.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a Bakersfield woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while in the drive-through lane of a Canyon Country fast food restaurant late Christmas night.
