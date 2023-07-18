Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names

As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch. The four baby chicks that emerged from the eggs after a 21-day incubation period have now been given names based on literary characters.

An Instagram vote was held to name the new baby chicks and the winning names, inspired by literature are:

Ramona, from the “Ramona Quimby” children’s book series by Beverly Cleary.

Madeline, from the “Madeline” children’s book series by Ludwig Bemelmans.

Matilda, from the children’s novel written by Roald Dahl

Scout, from the classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Residents are urged to come meet the four new chicks, Ramona, Madeline, Matilda and Scout in person at the Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch of the Santa Clarita Library during regular operating hours.

Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

Hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Foe more information visit the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...