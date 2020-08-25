Limited Number of Spots Available in Primetime Preschool

The city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool has immediate availability in the 4-year-old Kindergarten Readiness program for the 2020-21 school year.

A limited number of spots are open for the program, which offers a well-planned, age-appropriate curriculum for preschoolers that includes a variety of activities that will excite young learners to grow and develop socially, emotionally, physically and academically in preparation for Kindergarten.

The Primetime Preschool program has been modified due to the coronavirus pandemic and follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This includes reduced class sizes, as well as maintained physical distancing and strict cleaning protocols.

To be eligible for the Primetime Preschool 4-year-old classes, children must be age four by September 1, 2020, and the child’s age must be verified prior to registration. Classes for this school year are offered on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday or Thursday/Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is open until all spots are filled.

The school year will begin Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and conclude Friday, May 28, 2021. To ensure all CDC and county health guidelines are maintained, Primetime Preschool is offering the program at multiple locations throughout Santa Clarita and will implement staggered drop-off and pick-up times to reduce morning and afternoon crowding.

To learn more about Primetime Preschool and to register for the program, visit santa-clarita.com/PrimetimePreschool or call the Primetime Preschool office at 661-250-3769.