Local Care Pastor to be Named Public Citizen of the Year

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022

By Press Release

Dan Broyles, Care Pastor for Valencia Hills Community Church, will receive the NASW “Public Citizen of the Year” award on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C., during the annual NASW awards ceremony and conference, recognizing individuals whose work has left an imprint in social work leadership, policy advocacy and social change.

“Public Citizen of the Year” Award recipients significantly contribute to an area or population of concern to the social work profession, such as at-risk or vulnerable populations; quality of life in communities; social issues; act with courage; demonstrate outstanding leadership and exemplify social work values and ethics.

“I am honored to receive this award and national recognition,” said Dan. “I have a passion for bringing together churches to help them collaborate with their community. I have seen the benefits families and children in our communities receive when churches, non-profits, and government entities work together for a greater cause. I believe you don’t have to always agree with someone to work together for the greater good.”

Both Larry Schallert, Administrator at College of the Canyons, and Stephanie Cotcher, LCSW, PPS Clinical Coordinator for the Hart School District, were instrumental in Dan receiving this award. “There is no one more deserving of this honor that Dan Broyles,” said Larry. “His leadership, easy going nature, intelligence, integrity and listening skills are second to no one. In a real sense, he is a classic social worker and a leader in the community, not only with Human Trafficking but on other social and mental health issues making a major impact not only on the Santa Clarita Valley but also the world at large.”

Dan has been working at churches since 2002. Previously, he was a social worker for the County of Los Angeles, where he helped children who were abused and neglected. Dan has an M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy from California State University at Northridge. In addition, he has received a B.S. in Biblical Studies and a B.S. in Human/Family Development from Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska. Dan is licensed as a pastor and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. In 2019 he was the recipient of the “Kathryn Barger Commitment to Service Award’ (Los Angeles County), and in 2021 he was the recipient of the “Citizen of the Year” for the state of California by the National Association of Social Workers.”

Dan has been a guest speaker at many universities, non-profits, churches, conferences, and government organizations. He is the co-chair of the Faith Collaborative for the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles County. He has been the chairman of a local task force regarding human/sex trafficking for seven years. He is the author of the book Helping Teens at Risk of Suicide and has a podcast called “Stories of Hope.” During the past two years, he helped co-start a new non-profit called “Saga” that helps others with mental health needs.

Just this year, Dan helped start a new program called “Family Stress Support” for struggling families. This new program provides voluntary case management for families in need with a specialization in the faith community.

