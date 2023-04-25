Child & Family Center Named Regional Nonprofit of the Year

Child & Family Center received the Nonprofit Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter, Region G, which includes North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara, at a ceremony held on April 11, at the William S. Hart School District in Santa Clarita. Heidi Viramontes, M.S.W., Program Coordinator for Early Childhood and Multi-Disciplinary Assessment Team and CEO, Nikki Buckstead from Child & Family Center, were in attendance to receive the award.
The award honors an outstanding organization in the community whose accomplishments exemplify the values and mission of professional social work. Criteria set forth by NASW-CA for this award includes making significant contributions to an area or population of concern to the social work profession; does concerted work with at-risk and vulnerable populations; contributes to an improved quality of life in communities; constructively addresses social issues; and enhances and promoted diversity and multicultural experiences. With the receipt of the regional award, Child & Family Center is eligible to be nominated for the state-wide award to be presented later this year.
“This award recognizes the decades of work in our community by our dedicated and caring clinical staff,” said CEO, Nikki Buckstead. “We provide over 900 services each month, to over 2000 individuals each year. Through our exemplary training and commitment to excellence, our clinical team is committed to ensuring the children and families seeking services in our community have a place to go to for critical and life-changing care.”
Founded in 1976, Child & Family Center provides mental health services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and prevention, and domestic violence services in Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley and employs more than 150 staff members. Our mission: Changing lives. Healing relationships. Helping people thrive. Strengthening families today for stronger communities tomorrow. For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
