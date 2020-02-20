[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
| Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
Vote Center Map

For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.

Located in Seco Hall 101 at the Valencia campus, the Center will be open Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. up until Saturday, Monday, March 2.

On Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, the Center will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

“This is the first time we have done something like this,” said Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic and community engagement initiatives at the college. “We are very excited to be part of this new voting experience in Los Angeles.”

The college is one of 15 official Los Angeles County Vote Centers in Santa Clarita.

Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at the college’s ballot box located in the Communication Center (Canyons Hall, Room 105).

Parking for voters will be free in Parking Lot 1 and the closest handicap spaces on College Circle.

For a campus map and.more information, including voting hours, please click here.

Vote Center

The Vote Center is located in Seco Hall, Room 101 (first floor).
