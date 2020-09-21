Watch, Vote for the Winner of The MAIN’s Latest Edition of ‘You’re the Best’

“You’re the Best” is back, virtually! The MAIN is thrilled to have six new contestants showcasing their talents in this fun-filled online show. Watch the show and vote for your favorite act from Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25. “You’re the Best” is available for viewing on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. Cast your vote online at surveymonkey.com/r/WYVM6X5.

Your vote will help select the winner of a fabulous $50 gift card. The winner will join the lineup of acts for the Grand Finale Show (scheduled for November) and have a chance to win the Grand Prize of $500. Even Steven, host of “You’re the Best,” will announce the winner during the next “10 By 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, October 1, at 7:00 p.m. live on Facebook.

As you watch the show, do not forget to follow along with virtual trivia, where the audience is encouraged to answer questions throughout the show! The first person to submit all of the correct answers to Even Steven wins a $10 gift card! Answers to all of the trivia questions must be submitted in one email to themain@santa-clarita.com.

The MAIN’s “You’re the Best” talent show competition is open to all ages and levels of experience. Video submissions can be sent to the…@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Monday, October 12. Please also complete the online application at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/forms/youre_the_best. For more information about “You’re the Best,” please follow The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.