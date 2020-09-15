Lunafest Women’s Film Festival Taking on Drive-in Format at Castaic Lake

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce that Lunafest, the annual travelling, all-women film festival of short films by and about women, will be presented this year in an innovative and fun drive-in format on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., at Castaic Lake.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will support Zonta’s projects to assist women and girls who lack educational and employment opportunities, are victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking and more.

Lunafest is a national project created nearly 20 years ago by the makers of Luna Bars. Each year a team of judges reviews film applicants from all over the world and selects 10-12 films “telling stories that have to be told.” The films are then displayed by selected nonprofit organizations in 200 cities. Zonta was selected many years ago to represent Lunafest in our geographical region. So far, $4.1 million has been raised internationally by Lunafest since its founding, featuring 145 women filmmakers. It has been an important fundraising activity for Zonta Club of SCV.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the usual theater format was not possible. The throwback idea of a drive-in movie seemed like fun for this year’s festival. The event will begin at sundown at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Sept. 26. The cost for this charity event is $100 per car which includes the Lunafest films, 2 box meals, entertainment and more.

Join us at 7:00 p.m. at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic for this great annual film festival in its newest presentation format, a drive-in movie. You will be helping the lives of women and girls in our community.

For more information about our Zonta Lunafest event, call (661) 252-9351 or visit www.scvzonta.org.