Majestic Princess Wins Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards winner for its Majestic Princess sailings to Alaska.

The prestigious designation reinforces the Princess Cruises’ prominence in crafting magical family summer vacations in the wilderness of Alaska. The cruise line has consistently taken more families to this must-see destination than any other.

Good Housekeeping Institute experts spent eight months reviewing hundreds of submissions to find the best travel options for all types of families. When selecting the winners, judges considered standout picks for every trip preference and budget. Winners were selected by travel agents, travel editors, engineers, product analysts and scientists, as well as over 100 travel testers who were recruited to provide first-hand feedback. Testers experienced destinations to provide insight into aspects like family-friendliness, service level, amenities, activities, inclusivity, sustainability and more.

“Being recognized by the highly regarded and established experts at Good Housekeeping for our Alaska sailings onboard Majestic Princess is extremely gratifying and confirms that guests place a premium on exceptional family programming found on board our ships and ashore in Alaska, as well as the elevated levels of guest service families find on every Princess ship,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “In fact, we just received our highest guest satisfaction ratings ever from our 2023 Alaska season and look forward to celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024, continuing to deliver what we believe is a must-do family vacation.”

The 3,560-guest Majestic Princess is one of seven family-friendly Princess ships sailing to Alaska in 2024. Majestic Princess, a Royal Class ship, offers style and elegance, plus signature Princess features like Movies Under the Stars, a bustling Piazza, freshwater pools and hot tubs and a SeaWalk over-the-ocean glass walkway. Unique features to Majestic Princess include a Hollywood Conservatory tranquil top-deck retreat, noodle bar and Harmony restaurant, serving up options from Michelin-Star Chef Richard Chen.

The 2024 Alaska season features 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries, highlighted by five glacier viewing experiences are offered next summer. Families can depart from four convenient home ports, including Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

For families looking to explore more of Alaska, Princess offers a unique variety of cruisetours, combining a seven-day “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land, staying at exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

For more information on the Good Housekeeping travel awards visit www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

